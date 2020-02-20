Fayette County Deputies searching for a wanted man who fled from police

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a person wanted for fleeing from police.

41-year-old James L. Wriston of Scarbro is wanted for Fleeing From Police (Vehicle), Fleeing from Police (non-vehicle), Fleeing the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Injury, two counts of Destruction of Property. If you have information as to Mr. Wriston’s whereabouts, please contact 911.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.