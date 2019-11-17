Fayette county deputies investigating break-ins

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins from Pax to Fayetteville, says Sheriff Mike Fridley.

The person of interest broke into numerous unoccupied vehicles, in church parking lots this morning, November 17, 2019. One of the area churches chased the suspect away.

The suspect did manage to steal credit cards from one vehicle and used them to purchase $1,000 in gift cards and he attempted to purchase $1,000 more at Kroger in Oak Hill, at around 12:15 this afternoon.

The suspect is described as a black male in a black hooded sweatshirt. He was occupying a silver Nissan/Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.