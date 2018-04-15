Fayette County Deputies Arrested A Beckley Woman Wanted In Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley woman was arrested this evening as a Fugitive From Justice on warrants from another state. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Saturday April 14th 2018, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Mount Hope area. During a traffic stop the Deputy initiated on Broad Street, it was discovered that a female passenger in the vehicle was wanted on felony Fraud charges from Fredricksburg, Virginia.

The female, Sarah Elizabeth Hutchins (31 of Beckley) has been wanted for just over 3 years on the Fraud charges from Virginia. Hutchins has been living in the Beckley area for a period of time since the issuance of the warrants. She was arrested on Fugitive From Justice warrants filed by the Deputy and was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

