Fayette County Deputies Arrest A Chicago Man For Drugs

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Chicago man is in jail on multiple felony charges following the execution of search warrants in Scarbro.

On Tuesday night, officers executed search and arrest warrants on Washington Street in Scarbro. The suspect, Cortney D. Shelton (24 of Chicago), was arrested on warrants for three felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. The search warrant and arrest warrants were obtained after controlled drug purchases were made by detectives with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

During the execution of the search warrant at this residence where Shelton had been living, detectives found 107 grams of crack cocaine valued at $10,700, 52 grams of heroin valued at $7,800, a large sum of cash and two loaded handguns. For the drugs located during the search, Shelton was additionally charged with two felony counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver Narcotics. Because Shelton has prior felony convictions in Illinois, he was charged with Prohibited Person In Possession of a Firearm. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

“Sometimes when karma comes knocking at your front door, it has a search warrant!” said Sheriff Fridley.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

