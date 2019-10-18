Fayette County Deputies are now wearing pink

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New uniform changes are now in effect for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies will sport pink badges, as the department joins the cancer awareness month of October.
By Tyler Barker, Oct 18, 2019
