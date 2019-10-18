Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Deputies are now wearing pink

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2019, 12:35 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New uniform changes are now in effect for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies will sport pink badges, as the department joins the cancer awareness month of October.

