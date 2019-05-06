Fayette County Delegate Ask Attorney General to Direct Settlement Funds to Addiction Treatment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Delegate Kayla Kessinger (R-Fayette) and Delegate Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha) sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to request that his office direct funds from the $37 million settlement with McKesson Corporation to substance use treatment in West Virginia.

“I hope that the Attorney General will invest this money in substance use prevention and treatment efforts in our state,” Delegate Kessinger stated. “Communities in every part of the state are struggling to fight the effects of the drug epidemic, and they need the help that this funding can provide,” she continued.

“The Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund provides vital funding for recovery and treatment facilities across West Virginia,” Delegate Robinson stated. “The money from this settlement can and should be put to use in our communities- communities that have been devasted by the opioid epidemic that has been fueled by excessive, irresponsible shipments of prescription opioids by drug companies like McKesson Corporation.”

The letter sent to the Attorney General can be seen below: