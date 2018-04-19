Fayette County Couple Arrested For Child Neglect Charges, Found Living In Filthy Conditions

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is in jail on child neglect allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Late last week , school officials at Valley (Fayette) notified Sheriff’s Deputies that several students, who are siblings, have not been to school in about two weeks. They requested that law enforcement conduct a Health & Welfare Check on them. At the time, Deputies had no indication of where the family was staying and were unable to locate them. A few days later a relative also contacted the Deputies requesting a check on the children’s status, but was unable to provide a possible location. On Wednesday April 18th, Deputies along with officers of the Smithers and Montgomery Police Departments recieved a tip as to the possible location of the family.

Officers located the family vehicle parked in front of a cabin previously believed to be unoccupied on Boonesboro Road in Deepwater. Contact was made with the adult couple and three of the four children in question. The two room cabin had no running water or bathroom. No food was in the home, and there were exposed electrical wires/ breaker box in reach of the children. The cabin was extremely filthy, run down and unliveable.

The children that were located at this cabin were 14, 7 and 6 years of age. The fourth child was found safe at home in Montgomery. Child Protective Services responded to assist and to begin their investigation. After the children were screened by EMS, they were released to their grandmother.

The female suspect, mother to all 4 children, Veronica Renee Cabrera (41 of Montgomery) and the male party who is the father to one of the children, Shawn Kevin Schoolcraft (28 of Montgomery) were both charged with 3 felony counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. They were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

“It has been said a million times, it’s the kids who always suffer the most” said Sheriff Fridley. “You can make excuses all day, but really there is no excuse for exposing your children to these conditions”.

If you wish to provide any assistance to the children in this case and the grandmother who is now caring for them, you may contact Child Protective Services at 304-465-9613.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.V. Halstead of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The on scene Deputies were assisted by officers with the Montgomery and Smithers Police Departments.

