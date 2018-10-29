Fayette County Couple Arrested For Child Abuse; Let Child Smoke Pot, Sold Their Medicine

ROBSON, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is in jail after abusing their three children; by providing them marijuana to smoke, no running water in the home, and selling their children’s prescription drugs.

According to court documents, on Monday, September 24, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information that Samantha Elmore and Ronald Short, Jr. may have been abusing their children. Deputies received video depicting a child, 5 years old, smoking what appeared to be a marijuana pipe. In the video Samantha Elmore, the mother, was the one giving the child the pipe.

Deputies contacted CPS and they had received photos before with a bruise around the child’s right eye and right cheek.

When deputies asked her about giving the child the pipe and allowing the child to smoke it, she replied, “Well you have the evidence, so how can I deny it?”

During an interview with detectives, Elmore stated she didn’t know what type of tobacco was in the pipe the 5 year old was smoking. She said it may have been Marijuana, but she doesn’t remember.

Later on, it was discovered the children were given baths every other day due to the water being turned off at the house. Elmore stated that money was given to pay the bill but that Ronald Short didn’t pay it.

Ronald Short stated that he smokes marijuana due to an accident that resulted in surgical implant of two metal bars.

Another child in the home told detectives that he get’s whopped and beat, that his dad and mom punch him all over his body, leaving bruises. The child went on to say that the parents hit and push the other children. The child also witnessed his mom being smacked by Short over money. The child told detectives that his dad, Ronald Short, Jr. uses endless in his arm and watched them sell his pills. At one time they asked if the child wanted to smoke weed and the child told them no.

According to detectives, the children abused, the parents sold the children adder all, exposed them to drugs, and provided no running water in the home.

Elmore and Short are charged with child abuse resulting in injury and gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury or death. They are being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.