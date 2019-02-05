Fayette County Commission approves Sheriff’s Office signing bonus

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission approved a $5,000 signing bonus for experienced law enforcement officers who want to join the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The starting annual salary is $33,391 per year with a bonus after your probation period. Sheriff Mike Fridley says “it’s hard to find qualified candidates that are interested in law enforcement. A lot of people don’t want to be police officers now of days; the pay is not great, people don’t have respect for law enforcement. A lot of law enforcement brothers and sisters are getting killed in the line of duty. It’s a dangerous job, and it’s dangerous here in Fayette County.”

If you’re interested in an application, you can stop by the Sheriff’s Department Office on Monday.