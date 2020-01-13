Fayette County Clerk talks filing process

FAYETTE, WV (WOAY) – Monday, January 13, 2020 Kicks off the first day to file for the West Virginia 2020 elections.

“The first step in filing and you can print most of this stuff off on the Secretary of State website. And if you didn’t do so you can come to our office and we have nice little folders prepared for everybody. And we have a checklist, which is something new just because we wanted to make sure everyone can say that they got what they needed,” said Fayette County Alicia Treadway.

Treadway says the process for filling is quick and easy.

“Less than five minutes. Just for us to collect the money and it’s one percent of the salary they’re going to be filing for in that position and we just enter it in our SVRS which is the statewide voter’s registration so that the state has the information and for ballot printing purposes,” said Treadway.

Treadway says the first day is always the busiest, but those who are interested have up to two weeks to file. The deadline is on Saturday, January 25, 2020.