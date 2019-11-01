Fayette County Clerk announces retirement

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – In front of his friends, family and colleagues, Kelvin Holliday announced his retirement from the office of Fayette County Clerk after 27 years.

He first ran back in the early ‘90s after working at The Fayette Tribune and working for U.S. Congressman Harley Staggers, but his aspiration to become a public servant came at a much earlier stage.

“I grew up around public service because my dad, Bob Holliday, was the longest-serving legislator ever in this county’s history so I’m very happy to have left a legacy of my own, and I just want to make the world a better place,” Holliday said.

Although his father is no longer alive, Holliday says he knows he would be proud, just like his proud wife who was there alongside his proud mother.

“I go many places and I never fail to have an older lady or gentleman either, as was witnessed here, to tell me they love my son, that he’s been so good to them in different ways in the office,” Sylvia Allen, Holliday’s mother, said.

As a clerk, Holliday has done numerous marriage and birth certificates but his favorite part has been the election aspect where he made several contributions like bringing in new voting machines and seeing Fayette County Schools excel in voter registration.

“Meadow Bridge for every single year for 26 straight years has registered 100% of its senior class members,” Holliday said. “Nobody in the state or nation can exceed that record.”

Aside from the numbers, votes and elections, Holliday also hopes he’s remembered simply for his kindness.

“I couldn’t always say yes to requests, but in most every case I could, and I did so with a smile and gratefulness to God in my heart for Him giving me this position,” he said.

Holliday will finish out the calendar year before his final day.