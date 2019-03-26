Fayette County Caretaker Arrested After Stealing Her Clients Credit Cards

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman has been arrested for taking advantage of one of her clients.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from a citizen in the Ansted area regarding the potential theft of one of her credit cards. The victim had discovered that her card had been used at least nine times in the time it had been missing.

Surveillance footage from the locations where the card was used revealed that the victim’s medical caretaker, Susan Bunny Harrah (age 64), had taken the card without the victim’s permission and used it at various locations.

Harrah was charged with 11 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, 11 counts of Computer Fraud and 11 counts of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, all of which are felonies. Harrah was also charged with one count of Petit Larceny. She was able to post the $10,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy R.M. Fox of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.