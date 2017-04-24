Fayette County Budget 2018 On Par With Last Year

Advertisement



Fayette County’s budget for fiscal 2018 shows some gains and some additional expenditures, leaving it on par with 2017.

The Fayette County Commission projects a $9.77 million general fund balance for fiscal year 2018 and a coal severance budget of $645,112, which is up $300,000 from 2016.

Commission President Matt Wender said general revenues are showing a slight improvement and the commission won’t face the expensive capital improvements it did last year.

But these gains are affected by the county carrying the full cost of a 6 percent Public Employees Insurance Agency coverage. In addition, county employees will see a 2 percent increase in salaries.

