FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A bridge in Fayette County is closed until further notice.

Department of highways transportation announces the closure of a bridge in Minden. If you travel on old Minden Raod to enter the community, you will have to find an alternate route. The bridge suffered damage after heavy operating equipment was driven on it.

According to officials from Department of Highways Transportation, it’s undetermined the timeframe of the bridge to be fixed.