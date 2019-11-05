Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Board of Health to hold public meeting regarding use of electronic smoking devices

Nov 05, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Board of Health has scheduled a meeting to accept public comments regarding changes to the clean air regulation across Fayette County.

Currently, the clean air regulations in effect do not include regulations for electronic smoking devices.  Most counties in West Virginia have revised their regulations to include vaping or are in the process of revising it.

Health Director, Teri Harlan, says: “It’s really important for us to partner with businesses here, restaurants, hotels, motels, and to educate them.  We want to live here, as well.  We want our community to be healthy.  We spend a lot of time educating and making sure people are aware of the dangers”.

The meeting for public comment has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 4 p.m.

If the revisions are passed, the new clean air policy would go into effect immediately.

Tyler Barker

