Fayette County Board Of Education Votes In New Director Of Operations & Transportation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Board Of Education votes in a new Director of Operations and new Director of Transportation

The Fayette County Board Of Education held a special meeting Tuesday, July 31, 2018, to vote on personnel positions. In the meeting, former Oak Hill High School Principal Tim Payton was voted as the new Director of Operations and former Fayetteville High School Principal Bryan Parsons was voted as the new Director of Transportation.

Both were voted and passed by a 5-0 majority.

David Keffer, the former Board Of Operations, is no longer employed with the Fayette County Board Of Education after allegedly stealing several hundred pounds of copper and brass from Collins Middle School.

Keffer is facing 3 counts of entering without breaking, 1 count of removal, injury to or destruction of property, and 1 count of grand larceny.