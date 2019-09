FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Assessors Office has new updates for citizens to take advantage of.

Thanks to recent which were awarded to the Fayette County Assessors Office, residents will now be able to see more digital instead of using old maps. This will be an added value so that you can get a more precise and updated view of your property and answers to questions you may have regarding land.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.