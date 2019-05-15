Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Asking For Public Help In Finding Woman

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 15, 2019, 11:52 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help, to locate April Dawn Neal (36) from the Danese area.

Neal is wanted for 3 capias warrants, 1 felony for identity theft and 3 misdemeanor offenses.
If you spot April Dawn Neal or may have information as to her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

