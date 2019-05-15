Fayette County Asking For Public Help In Finding Woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help, to locate April Dawn Neal (36) from the Danese area.

Neal is wanted for 3 capias warrants, 1 felony for identity theft and 3 misdemeanor offenses.

If you spot April Dawn Neal or may have information as to her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.