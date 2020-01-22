Fayette County approves medical marijuana and becomes a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission held a special meeting this morning to approve medical marijuana and to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

Both bills passed unanimously.

Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph says “We’re at the forefront of this along with Putnam County and that the other counties in West Virginia will follow suit and send that same message that we would like those constitutional rights protected for our citizens”.

Sheriff Mike Fridley has helped with this process working on the draft of the resolution, something he says he’s passionate about.

“If you are a lawful citizen, you have the right to bear arms. Period,” Sheriff Fridley said. “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. We have great people in this county. We have great people in this state and again, like I said, this is just to show it’s good faith of the county commission to do something saying ‘Hey, we believe in the constitutional rights of our citizens of our county.’”

