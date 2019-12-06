Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County appoints new interim county clerk

Anna SaundersBy Dec 06, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County has appointed a new interim county clerk

Alicia Treadway will be interim county clerk once Kelvin Holliday retires at the end of the month. 

For the past ten years, Treadway has served as the county registrar keeping track of voting records and overseeing elections and polling places. Holliday said he was thrilled with the commission’s pick. 

“It’s very exciting,” Treadway said. “I’m very humbled for it and grateful to have accepted this for you know, serving my home county that I live in, that I’ve lived in here all of my life, and I just want to do them a good job as Mr. Holliday did and continue on with that success at the office.” 

Treadway’s interim term will officially begin at the start of the new year. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

