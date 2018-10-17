Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Announces Trick or Treat Dates and Times
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Announces Trick or Treat Dates and Times

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2018, 22:06 pm

16
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County has announced a list of towns and times that trick or treat will take place.

Ansted – October 30th, 6-8pm

Fayetteville – October 31st, 6-8pm

Gauley Bridge – October, 27, (trunk or treat 5-7pm; trick or treat 6-8pm)

Meadow Bridge – October 31st, 6-8pm

Montgomery – October 25 trunk or treat, 5 – 6:30pm (sponsored by Bridge Valley); October 31 trick or treat, 6 – 8pm (12 & under)

Mount Hope – October 31st, 5-7pm

Oak Hill – October 31st, 6-8pm

Pax – October 31st, 6-8pm

Smithers – October 31st, 6-8pm

Previous PostHigh School Soccer Scoreboard - October 16
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X