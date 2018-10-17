Fayette County Announces Trick or Treat Dates and Times

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County has announced a list of towns and times that trick or treat will take place.
Ansted – October 30th, 6-8pm
Fayetteville – October 31st, 6-8pm
Gauley Bridge – October, 27, (trunk or treat 5-7pm; trick or treat 6-8pm)
Meadow Bridge – October 31st, 6-8pm
Montgomery – October 25 trunk or treat, 5 – 6:30pm (sponsored by Bridge Valley); October 31 trick or treat, 6 – 8pm (12 & under)
Mount Hope – October 31st, 5-7pm
Oak Hill – October 31st, 6-8pm
Pax – October 31st, 6-8pm
Smithers – October 31st, 6-8pm