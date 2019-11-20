Fayette County Animal Shelter in need of blanket donations

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- With temperatures cooling down, The Fayette County Animal shelter is asking for blanket donations for Christmas.

The shelter is in desperate need of blankets, especially fleece blankets to help keep the dogs warm. Director Nicole Harris says they serve a crucial role in keeping the animals warm and comfortable. Unfortunately, they are currently running low on their supply.

“These are things that are very easy to store. They are not bulky, so we can stack them on a shelve to have them for future use down the road. If we would get a hundred of them, it would not be many,” says Harris.

You can drop blankets off at Fayette County Animal Shelter or at the Oak Hill Cato Department store and Oak Hill Animal Shelter.