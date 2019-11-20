Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Animal Shelter in need of blanket donations
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Animal Shelter in need of blanket donations

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 20, 2019, 08:38 am

41
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- With temperatures cooling down, The Fayette County Animal shelter is asking for blanket donations for Christmas.

The shelter is in desperate need of blankets, especially fleece blankets to help keep the dogs warm.  Director Nicole Harris says they serve a crucial role in keeping the animals warm and comfortable. Unfortunately, they are currently running low on their supply.

“These are things that are very easy to store.  They are not bulky, so we can stack them on a shelve to have them for future use down the road.  If we would get a hundred of them, it would not be many,” says Harris.

You can drop blankets off at Fayette County Animal Shelter or at the Oak Hill Cato Department store and Oak Hill Animal Shelter.

Previous PostWVSOM recognized for low student loan default rates
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X