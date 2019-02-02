Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County 911 Director No Longer Employed Amid Outcry Over Facebook Post

Tyler Barker Feb 02, 2019, 16:37 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management is no longer employed.

WOAY can confirm that Jamie Bennett, is no longer employed with the Fayette County 911 Center as of Saturday afternoon.

WOAY received many complaints regarding a racial post made by Mark Wilson, current Raleigh County Deputy Director of Emergency Management. The post made by Bennett can be seen below.  Bennett commented under his post by writing, “What like your office wall” and Wilson responded with, “shhh.”

WOAY has reached out to Raleigh County Commission over Bennett’s alleged racial post, but we haven’t received any responses yet.

WOAY will continue to follow this developing story.

Tyler Barker

