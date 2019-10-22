Fayette County 4-H’s Haunted House Wraps Up This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – This weekend is your last chance to go to the haunted house put on by Fayette County 4-H.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the old part of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that is now a museum, using an old jail cell as the center piece.

“All money that we’re making here at this fundraiser will be going back into the county-wide 4-H, so we’re looking at maybe future camp scholarships or activities to buy snacks for our club meetings,” Fayette County Extension Agent J.R. Davis said. “This is really just to provide opportunities for the clubs and the youth in Fayette County 4-H.”

Adults ticket prices are $8. Children 12 and under can get in $5.