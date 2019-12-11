Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette Co. Superintendent walks through inclement weather process
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette Co. Superintendent walks through inclement weather process

Anna SaundersBy Dec 11, 2019, 17:39 pm

58
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Schools all over our area were closed or delayed on Wednesday because of inclement weather. But how do school officials arrive at that decision?

In Fayette County, Superintendent Terry George says their transportation director, Bryan Parsons, begins driving the roads at around 3 a.m. Other bus drivers from all across the county will also make their recommendations, and they especially rely on the ones from places that get the most snowfall like the Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail area. 

“Once we’ve made a determination that the highways are safe, we either go ahead and go to school, or we sometimes call a delay to give the Department of Highways a little more time on the road systems or if we feel that road conditions aren’t safe, then we close school,” George said.

Although George has the final call, there is a group of up to about 7 who weigh in. 

Previous PostExperts detail how to report child abuse and what to look for
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X