Fayette Co. Superintendent walks through inclement weather process

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Schools all over our area were closed or delayed on Wednesday because of inclement weather. But how do school officials arrive at that decision?

In Fayette County, Superintendent Terry George says their transportation director, Bryan Parsons, begins driving the roads at around 3 a.m. Other bus drivers from all across the county will also make their recommendations, and they especially rely on the ones from places that get the most snowfall like the Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail area.

“Once we’ve made a determination that the highways are safe, we either go ahead and go to school, or we sometimes call a delay to give the Department of Highways a little more time on the road systems or if we feel that road conditions aren’t safe, then we close school,” George said.

Although George has the final call, there is a group of up to about 7 who weigh in.