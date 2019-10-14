Fayette Co. State Trooper Wins Prestigious Award

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Last week, Cpl. John Syner, who serves in Fayette County, received the West Virginia State Police Superintendent’s Award. This is one of the highest honors a state trooper can receive.

When Cpl. Syner puts on his West Virginia State Police uniform every day, he says it’s all about helping his community. That, along with his reputation and case load, is why he was nominated by Troop 6 for the Superintendent’s Award. However, when his shift ends, his outreach doesn’t stop there as he takes time to stay involved in the schools, with local non-profits and local little leagues making him the Superintendent’s top pick for the award.

“That’s just who I am,” he said. “I like to help people. I’m not gonna say I’m a problem-solver but you know, in what we do, mainly I’m your voice. We’re your advocate. And if I fail to get you some type of closure on your case or something you need help with, then it bothers me. That’s just how I’ve been raised.”

And Cpl. Syner was raised in Fayette County, but it was a fateful day in New York City that made him want to join the force.

“Always had the passion to do this and then like I said, it wasn’t until 9/11 was when it really motivated me. I wanted to do my part. I wanted to try to make a change,” Cpl. Syner said.

It’s his efforts to make that change that won him the award. Although it’s his name on that plaque, he says the credit should go to his family at work and his family at home, especially his wife.

“She’s stood by me through my whole career through the good times and the bad times and the stressful, trying times, but she’s always been there for me and that’s – I credit a lot of my success and my abilities to do this job to her,” he said.

Despite calling receiving the award a humbling experience, he says pinning his own son at his West Virginia State Police graduation is still his most memorable one.