Fayette Co. Shop-With-A-Cop opens applications, asks for support

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Memorial Lodge #118 of the Fraternal Order of Police is accepting applications for the 2019 Shop-With-A-Cop event.
To nominate a child to participate, call (304) 640-8975 to submit the child’s name and address for consideration. Children must be between the ages of 4 and 12 and be residents of Fayette County to be eligible.
The program is for children who otherwise would not have a Christmas. Funds are limited, so organizers ask that you only submit names of children who truly need assistance.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office distributed their annual fundraising appeal letter to support the program. If you receive a solicitation letter, they as that you make the largest donation you are able to in support of the program.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.