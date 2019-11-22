Fayette Co. Shop-With-A-Cop opens applications, asks for support

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Memorial Lodge #118 of the Fraternal Order of Police is accepting applications for the 2019 Shop-With-A-Cop event.

To nominate a child to participate, call (304) 640-8975 to submit the child’s name and address for consideration. Children must be between the ages of 4 and 12 and be residents of Fayette County to be eligible.

The program is for children who otherwise would not have a Christmas. Funds are limited, so organizers ask that you only submit names of children who truly need assistance.