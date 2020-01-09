Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office honored on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and the men and women over at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were shown some love all day from those around the county.

All kinds of food was brought in throughout the day by various people and businesses and the officers said they were getting lots of texts and phone calls to say “thank you.”

“It warms my heart when the public, the citizens of Fayette County, want to give back and tell officers thank you,” Sheriff Mike Fridley said. “And there’s been food brought in. There’s been cakes brought in. But it is not just about the food. If you see a law enforcement officer out today, make it Law Enforcement Appreciation every day.”

Libby Lucas, who has a son with the department, says it can be scary being the mother of law enforcement but seeing the community come together to show support means so much to her and the officers.

“Our law enforcement needs to know that not everybody hates them. There’s a lot of people out there that support them 100% and they’re praying for them everyday. And we can’t do enough for ‘em,” Lucas said.

Lucas also went on to say that if any law enforcement officer eats at Gino’s in Ansted that evening would have their meal taken care of.