Fayette Co. Sheriff ID’s woman who stole car, jewelry … and cancer meds as Brandy Addison

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE UPDATE) – Sheriff Mike Fridley of is announcing that warrants have been issued in regards to the Burglary incident in the Mahan area. Sheriff Fridley had this to say about the updated information:

“Multiple felony warrants have been issued for Brandy Addison (age 39 of Maple Fork). The aid of numerous persons who reached out to us and the hard work of the investigating officers made it possible” said Sheriff Fridley. “The felony charges include Night Time Burglary and Grand Larceny. My Deputies are currently attempting to locate her and process her on the warrants. We would like to thank everyone who contacted us and helped identify at least one of the subjects involved”.

If you know the possible location of Ms. Addison or any other information regarding this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by Corporal A.E. Roberts of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Law Enforcement is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary and Vehicle theft that occurred in Mahan area of Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident:

At about 7:40 pm yesterday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a Burglary and Vehicle Theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. The responding Deputy Sheriff discovered that while the home owner was out of town for the night someone had made entry into her home and stole approximately 10 firearms, $6,000.00 worth of jewelry and her 2013 Volkswagen Beetle. A trooper with the West Virginia State Police located the Beetle at about 9:00 am this morning in the Maple Fork area of Raleigh County. The Forensic Specialist of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will process the victim’s vehicle for evidence later today.

“The victim in this case is a cancer patient, and among the items taken from her home was her medication,” said Sheriff Fridley. “We are confident the suspects will be identified quickly”. A surveillance video yielded a possible suspect in this case, from which the attached photograph originated from. If you know the possible identity of the female shown in the surveillance photograph or any other information regarding this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by Corporal A.E. Roberts of the Fayette County Sheriffs Department.

