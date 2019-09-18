Fayette Co. Sheriff Says It’s Now Up to Parents Whether Charges Come Down in OHHS Beating Case

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – An investigation is underway at Oak Hill High School after an alleged video goes viral showing a student beating another student. The alleged video shows a juvenile hitting another juvenile. Names are not being released due to the fact that the students involved are minors.

“We initially started an investigation last night,” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said. “We notified the parents of the victim because that person’s a juvenile, so the parents got to be the ones who pursue the charges in this. So the ball’s in their court and they’re going to talk it over and they will notify and it will be dealt with.”

Newswatch also spoke with Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah and he had this to say about the video circulating on social media:

“The individual gets victimized over and over and over and over again and it’s just not fair,” Harrah said. “It’s not fair nor has anyone who, most likely everyone that appears in that video is a minor and they have not consented or their parents haven’t consented to that type of publication while they’re in a school setting so you need to think before you post things.”

We reached out to Fayette County about the incident and we are still awaiting a response.