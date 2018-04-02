Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette Co. Man Sentenced for Misusing Bank Account of Mentally Incapacitated Woman
Fayette Co. Man Sentenced for Misusing Bank Account of Mentally Incapacitated Woman

Rachel AyersBy Apr 02, 2018, 16:01 pm

FAYETTEVILLE– A Fayette County mas has been sentenced after misusing the bank account of a mentally incapacitated woman.

Thomas Woodrum will serve one to ten years in prison after entering a guilty plea to the felony crime of embezzlement by a fiduciary.

Woodrum was appointed as the woman’s guardian and conservator in 2002. In 2017 the bank noticed irregular bank activity in the woman’s account. An investigation found that Woodrum had been writing checks from the account to himself and at stores so he could get cash back.

Woodrum has a prior felony conviction for embezzlement of funds while he was employed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Tax Office.

