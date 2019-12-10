Fayette Co. man arrested after robbing storage building

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Gauley Bridge man is in jail after breaking into a garage and stealing numerous items.
On December 7, Nicholas Farley, 31, allegedly broke into a storage building on Main Street in Gauley Bridge. Numerous items were stolen from inside. On December 9, a Fayette County deputy and a state trooper later found those items while looking for a suspect in a separate case.
The wanted person authorities were searching for was not found, but Farley was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring stolen property, breaking and entering and grand larceny. He was unable to post his $75,000 bond and is at Southern Regional Jail.
If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
