Fayette board signs agreement to stick with consolidation plan

Scott PickeyBy Apr 04, 2017, 11:39 am

FAYETTE CO, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Fayette County’s school board members approved Monday night signing a document that seeks to force the county’s public school system to complete a possibly decade-long consolidation plan.

Patsy Holliday was alone among the five board members in voting against a combined motion that included signing the “memorandum of understanding” with the state School Building Authority.

