Fayeteville Lion’s 4th of July Celebration

The Fayetteville Lion’s Club will be hosting their 6th annual 4th of July celebration in downtown Fayetteville.

“July 3rd we have music. two bands playing, vendors set up, food vendors for the evening. we will block the street off about 5 o’clock,” said Dennis Hanson the Chairman of the celebration.

But the celebration will continue on July 4th.

“We kick it off with a parade. we have a high school down the road that we do our lineup at the Fayetteville high school and we start the parade at 11:00 and it ends up around here at the courthouse,” said Dennis.

There will be a car show, turtle race, frog jumping and so much more.

“Sack races, 3-legged races, watermelon spitting contest, balloon tosses, and we have a cake walk which is a new event we have,” said Dennis.

And you can’t forget about the crowd favorite.

“We have a lot of things that start at 1:00 o’clock for the young and old. the hula hoop contest is a big event. they do it on the streets so they really get down with that,” said Mr. Hanson.

And, of course, you cannot have an independence day celebration without fireworks.

“We move to the town park for fireworks at dusk,” said Dennis.

For a list of all the events, you can visit wvtourism.com.

“People seem to really enjoy it. they have a good time,” said Dennis.

And the best part of this celebration for the birth of our country is you can get there in less than one tank of gas.