Father sues West Virginia frat over son’s brain damage

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 28, 2019, 11:42 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit says a man who fell down the stairs at West Virginia University fraternity party has been permanently brain damaged.

It says fraternity brothers posed with David M. Rusko’s unconscious body, squirted Ketchup on him and posted pictures on social media. By the time 911 was called two hours later, he was bleeding from the nose, foaming at the mouth and his brain wasn’t getting enough oxygen.

David A. Rusko filed suit Wednesday, saying his son is now paralyzed and needs 24-hour nursing. He’s seeking compensation for a lifetime of medical care.

The Dominion Post reports that defendants include the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, more than a dozen students and the frat’s house mother.

The university suspended the fraternity and disciplined its members. Morgantown Police have been investigating.

Tyler Barker

