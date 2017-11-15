Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man walking along highway hit and killed in Wyoming County

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 15, 2017, 08:53 am

WYOMING COUNTY (WOAY)- One man is dead after a fatal accident along Route 52 in Wyoming County.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, Cavon Bailey, 48, was traveling south along Route 52 when he hit a pedestrian.

The victim, Ronnie Alex Warrix Jr., 73, from Ikes Fork was walking along Route 52 when he was hit and killed.

Bailey is cooperating with deputies and did not leave the scene as other media outlets reported.

No charges have been made yet, the investigation is still on going. Stay with WOAY for further updates.

Tyler Barker

