Fatal Accident In Richlands

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 08, 2019, 16:03 pm

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY)- A fatal accident in Tazewell County, VA is currently being investigated.

On Friday, 11/8/2019, at 08:54 am, the Richlands Police Department & Richlands Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Route 460 Westbound in the Town of Richlands near Acme Road. A male driver was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for his injuries. A female passenger has died as a result of the accident. Route 460 is now open, however, the accident is still under investigation and the names will not be released at this time, pending family notification. Sergeant C.J. Stanley is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Virginia State Police.

