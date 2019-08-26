Farmers’ Almanac predicts “polar coaster” winter

(WOAY) – According to the 2020 Farmers’ Almanac, this winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a “Polar Coaster.”

The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2019-2020 winter outlook and it calls for frosty, wet, and white conditions for West Virginia.

They are also predicting that the worst of the bitterly cold winter conditions will affect areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac’s winter prediction, the coldest outbreak of the season should arrive during the final week of January and last through the beginning of February.

The Almanac calls for above-normal winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes. The Pacific Northwest and Southwest should see near-normal precipitation. With colder-than-normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation expected, our outlook forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet—especially along the coast.

For more in-depth numbers, you can visit their website at https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast