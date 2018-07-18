Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Farm To Table Dinner Is Coming To Raleigh County!
By Daniella HankeyJul 18, 2018, 04:59 am
8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Community Action Association is hosting its first ever farm to table fundraiser dinner.
A four course meal from locally sourced ingredients with local microbrews and summer sangria is quickly selling out.
The evening will also feature a silent auction, professional photographer and live music.
Tickets to the event are $100.00 and the event will take place August 23, 2018 at Daniels Vineyard.
To reserve your tickets to the event you can call (304)-252-6396 extension 122.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-