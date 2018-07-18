Farm To Table Dinner Is Coming To Raleigh County!

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Community Action Association is hosting its first ever farm to table fundraiser dinner.

A four course meal from locally sourced ingredients with local microbrews and summer sangria is quickly selling out.

The evening will also feature a silent auction, professional photographer and live music.

Tickets to the event are $100.00 and the event will take place August 23, 2018 at Daniels Vineyard.

To reserve your tickets to the event you can call (304)-252-6396 extension 122.