Fans Welcome Third Annual Cause-a-Con

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is teeming with life this weekend thanks to the return of the annual Cause-a-con.

“Seeing everyone here in costumes [and] smiling faces has made the entire year worth all the hard work,” said event organizer Desiree Christian. “[We] put in late nights and travel, and all of that is worth it when I see everybody here.”

The planning team started working on this year’s event the moment last year’s ended. On Friday, they finally saw the outcome of their effort. The event lasts through the weekend with proceeds helping fund the Women’s Resource Center.