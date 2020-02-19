Famous Musician Ken Stringfellow to perform at The Grove next Saturday

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Next weekend, musician Ken Stringfellow will be performing at The Grove.

Ken Stringfellow is a musician who focuses on alternative rock and is currently touring in the United States. He’s been a member of The Posies, Big Star, R.E.M and many other music groups.

Lewis Rhinehart, owner of The Grove and accompanying Secret Sandwich Society, is excited to see the popular musician come to the area.

“We’re very lucky here at the Grove because I’ve been bringing some national acts, regional acts and of course local acts. And now we’re over four years into it. Now people know that if you come to The Grove, it’s gonna be top-notch music. And to bring something like this to Fayetteville just adds to all the pieces of the puzzle.”

The Grove is a bar and lounge located in the same building as Secret Sandwich Society, a local restaurant.

Tickets will be on sale through Eventbrite and will cost $20. Special tickets allowing patrons to share a meal with Stringfellow before the show will also be available for $75.

Stringfellow will be at The Grove next Saturday (2/29) starting at 8:00 p.m.