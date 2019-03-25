Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Family pets are being hurt so addicts can get opioids from veterinarians
Family pets are being hurt so addicts can get opioids from veterinarians

Tyler Barker Mar 25, 2019

ARLINGTON, Va. (ABC7) — The latest victims in the growing opioid epidemic are family pets being hurt, on purpose, so addicts can get their hands on opiates.

And now the FDA is sounding the alarm, sending a major warning to veterinarians.

It’s a growing nationwide problem and some states like Kentucky, Texas, Utah, and Colorado are also sending out warnings.

The FDA has released a list of recommendations, including:

  • using alternatives to opioids.
  • educating pet owners about possible misuse…
  • and even urging veterinarians to have a safety plan in place in case they encounter someone they believe has hurt an animal trying to get a hold of drugs.
  • There is a growing movement in some states to create laws to address the problem, including a requirement for vets to report every time they send an opioid or other controlled substance home with a pet owner.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

