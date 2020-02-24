Family of five safely rescued near Little Creek

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Greenbrier County dispatchers received a call of two adults and three children lost in the Little Creek area. Dispatchers say the family’s vehicle was on a rough road and became stuck.

Several units responded including Anthony Creek, Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia DNR officers, White Sulphur Springs EMT, and Greenbrier Fire Department. The fire department freed the vehicle. The family was rescued. No injuries were reported.