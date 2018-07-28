Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Family of 6 dies in motel fire

(ABC NEWS)- A 26-year-old woman and five of her young relatives, ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old, were killed early Saturday in a motel fire in Michigan, authorities said.

 

Kiarre Samuel died when the blaze ignited at the Cosmo Extended Living Motel about 1:45 a.m. local time, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Five children, who police said were related to Samuel, were also killed: Marquise Thompson, 10; Gerome Randolph, 7; Samuel Curtis, 5; Savod Curtis, 4; and Avery Curtis, 2.

 

“The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office extends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victims of this tragic accident,” the office said in a statement.

 

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify the relationship between the victims, but ABC News affiliate ABC57 in South Bend, Indiana, reported that Samuel was the mother of all five children.

 

Eight other victims, including four firefighters, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the sheriff’s office said.

 

The American Red Cross was working with displaced individuals, authorities said.

 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

