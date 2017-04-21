Family of Mercer Co. teen killed by WV state trooper gets $700K

Advertisement



MERCER CO., WV (BY: KATE WHITE, THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Lawyers on Thursday disclosed the amount of a settlement agreement approved by a judge earlier this month in a lawsuit filed against the West Virginia State Police by the parents of a Mercer County teenager shot to death by a trooper in 2014.

The State Police agreed to pay $700,000 to settle the lawsuit filed in 2015 by Michele and Robert Hill Jr. over the death of their son, Timothy.

Charleston lawyers Robert Berthold, who represents the Hills, and Gary Pullin, for the State Police, provided the amount to the Gazette-Mail on Thursday.

