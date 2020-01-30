Family members of 2007 Ghent Little General explosion visit memorial

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Every year at 10:53 am on January 30th the families of the victims that were killed in 2007, Little General explosion comes together and pray in remembrance of their loved ones.

Hazel Burroughs’ husband Frederick Burroughs was a firefighter and killed during the rescue.

“It really nice to have a place for the families to meet. On this most horrible day of our lives and we meet here every year for the last 13 years,” said the victim’s wife Hazel Burroughs.

13 years ago on that day Fred Burroughs, Craig Dorsey, Jeffrey Treadway, and Glenn Bennett were killed instantly when a propane explosion leveled the Ghent Little General Store.

“We remember them with a word of silence and we pray. We just communicate as a family because we become a family through this tragedy. We bonded because we didn’t have a choice,” said Burroughs.

The incident has been used as a training tool for propone professionals, first responders, and even coal miners.