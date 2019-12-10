Family loses everything to house fire weeks before Christmas in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A structure fire on Sunday evening destroyed everything a Wyoming County family had owned. While most families are celebrating the Christmas spirit. One family is experiencing a Christmas nightmare.

“Burnt the left side of me, you can tell by how red my face is. I have some burns on my stomach by the way stuff was popping up,” said the house owner Greg Shrewsbury.

According to Shrewsbury, the entire house burned down within 15 Minutes.

“I was really trying to get stuff out, hoping that I could save things. That didn’t work and the house was full of smoke, about two feet up all you can see was black smoke,” said Shrewsbury.

Greg and his two grandchildren were inside the house when it caught on fire. They managed to get all eight of their animals to safety.

“I mean we’re so close to Christmas it’s kinda hard because he had Christmas present in the closet so we lost them,” said Alexis Smith, Shrewsbury’s grandchild.

“The first thing that came to my mind was to get the animals out of the house, especially the little dogs cause they can’t do anything. And it’s pretty bad I don’t know what to do in situations like this,” said Landon Smith Shrewsbury’s grandchild.

If you like to donate to the family GoFundMe: gf.me/u/w5psbs Paypal: Rhondanicole2008@outlook.com Venmo: Rnduncan12

