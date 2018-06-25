Family Hired Murder Victim to Burn Their Home for Insurance Money

WYOMING COUNTY– A man murdered in 2012 had been hired by a family to burn down their home.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochrane tells WOAY Terry Browning, his wife Stephanie Browning and his mother Deborah Browning-Hurley hired Elsker Lee Hurley to set fire to their home. The home belonged to Terry but the insurance was in Deborah’s name. Cochrane says Elsker did burn down the home, but witnesses say he was never paid. They believe this is why Elsker was killed in 2012.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WYOMING COUNTY– A Wyoming County family is facing multiple charges, some of which relate to a 2012 cold case murder.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochrane tells WOAY Terry Paul Browning, his wife Stephanie Nicole Browning and his mother Deborah Browning-Hurley were indicted on multiple charges in Wyoming County Court on Tuesday.

Terry faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree robbery, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Stephanie faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Deborah is facing charges of insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Cochrane says the insurance fraud charges are not related to the murder case.

A court date has not yet been set.