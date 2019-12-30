Family, friends and communtiy members gather to remember the life of Sheriff Parker

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, funeral services were held for Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Sherill Parker. His passing was felt by not only his friends and family but the Wyoming County and law enforcement community as many showed up to say their goodbyes.

“Truly, Sheriff Parker will be missed and will be fondly remembered and we appreciate so much his willingness to serve for forty-five years this county, this town and what a blessing he has been,” Rev. Lewis Arnold said.

Rev. Arnold, who officiated, was quick to share Sheriff Parker’s philosophy with the audience.

“His philosophy in life was you can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day,” Rev. Arnold said. “Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father sister or brother, and that everybody should be treated equally.”

Law enforcement from all over the state were in attendance to pay their respects including Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter who spoke and told stories of when he first started out as a State Trooper and would visit Sheriff Parker in Wyoming County.

“You served them well, Sheriff,” Van Meter said. “God bless you, and we’ll see you again one day.”

Wyoming County Chief Deputy Brad Ellison also spoke as well as Sheriff Randy Brooks who read the “Policeman’s Prayer.”

“’Let me never make a judgment in a rash or callous way,” he read. “But let me hold my patience, let each man have his say. Lord, if some dark and dreary night, I must give my life, Lord with your everlasting love protect my children and my wife. Amen.’”

Retired State Trooper and Magistrate Rick Jones told the crowd to use Sheriff Parker’s life as an example for the way everyone should live, work and love.

“He was a friend, a true friend and I will miss him. As we go through life, and you go through life and your job, we all need to strive to be a Parker.”

Following the ceremony, Sheriff Parker was laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.