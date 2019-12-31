Family escapes fire, loses pet

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A family is grieving the loss of their home and pet after an early morning fire.

Around 3 a.m., dispatchers say multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on Pluto Road, including Beaver, Ghent, and Coal City fire departments. Ghent Ambulance and Red Cross also responded to assist the family.

The family made it out safely with no injuries, but a family pet was lost in the blaze.

